City Council to consider lowering speed limits on roads throughout San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego City Council could Monday take a major step in reducing speed limits on roads throughout the city, in order to meet its "Vision Zero" goal to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries.

The strategy, part of the Comprehensive Speed Management Plan approved by the council's Active Transportation and Infrastructure Committee in February, uses a "data-driven, city-wide approach to lower speed limits across San Diego's neighborhoods, commercial corridors, and school zones," according to a city statement.

"Every San Diegan deserves to feel safe walking, biking or driving in their community," said Councilman and Committee Chair Stephen Whitburn. "This plan provides a clear roadmap to reduce dangerous speeds, protect lives, and build streets that work for everyone."

In 2022, the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded San Diego $680,000 through the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program, intended to bolster Vision Zero efforts to reducing crashes through safer street design, slower speeds, equitable access improvements, and community engagement. One of the initiatives funded was the Comprehensive Speed Management Plan.

The city maintains 3,185 centerline miles -- the length of a road sans extra lanes -- of public streets, with another 842 under the purview of the city's engineering and traffic survey network

State law mandates speed limits posted above 25 mph require an engineering and traffic survey, which entails measuring the 85th percentile speed -- essentially the speed most motorists are already traveling. But that process doesn't account for streets with higher safety risks such as school zones, areas with heavy bicyclist and pedestrian traffic and commercial zones, officials said.

Several new laws passed in Sacramento give cities greater flexibility to determine appropriate speeds rather than defaulting to 25 mph. Corridors with higher comparative fatal or serious injury crashes can see 5 mph reductions, as can areas with high pedestrian and bicyclist activity. Business districts can be reduced to 25 or 20 mph and school zones can reduce speeds to 15 mph or 20 mph within 500 feet of schools, and 25 mph between 501 and 1,000 feet on qualifying nearby approach streets, the city statement read.

With these new permissions from the state, the city found more than 20% of its roads -- 679.1 miles -- are candidates for slower speeds.

These include:



189.6 centerline miles eligible as crash-heavy safety corridors

32.6 centerline miles eligible as high a pedestrian and bicyclist activity corridors

58.7 centerline miles eligible as business activity districts

371.1 centerline miles eligible for school zone speeds (15 or 20 mph)

27.1 centerline miles eligible for school approach speeds (25 mph)

"The Comprehensive Speed Management Plan represents a significant step in aligning San Diego's speed limits with Vision Zero safety priorities," said Transportation Department Interim Assistant Director Margaret McCormick last month. "The city has a clear and consistent framework to reduce speeds where they will make the most safety impact for all road users."

Simply lowering speeds will not solve all of the city's problems, however. Reduced speeds need to be paired with "continued traffic calming improvements, intersection safety enhancements, street design changes, education and public outreach, and traffic enforcement," to reach Vision Zero, the city statement reads.

The plan could go into effect next fiscal year, depending on funding through the city's annual budget process.

The Comprehensive Speed Management Plan can be found at https://www.sandiego.gov/vision-zero/safety-initiatives.

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