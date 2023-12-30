City closes Crystal Pier amid high surf in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The waves in San Diego County over the last several days have been impressive, but they can also be dangerous and cause damage.

For safety reasons, the city of San Diego announced the temporary closure of Crystal Pier on Friday. The pier will stay closed until surf conditions improve.

The pier is home to the Crystal Pier Hotel, which has rooms and cottages on its structure. Guests told ABC 10News Friday night that they were told they would have to leave their rooms by 8 a.m. Saturday morning until the biggest waves subsided.

Also on Friday, in Ocean Beach, a pillar from the pier appeared to have been washed out. The Ocean Beach Pier has been closed since October and will stay closed through the storm season.

In another video, the waves made it nearly impossible for a whale-watching boat to enter Mission Bay on Thursday.

Will Cyr recorded the video on his cell phone. He says the boat stabilized once it passed the jetties, calming the nerves of everyone watching nervously on shore.

The surf is expected to be even bigger on Saturday. Lifeguards advise that anyone who isn’t an experienced swimmer should stay out of the water.