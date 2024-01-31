City clearing streets, towing cars ahead of storm in Southcrest

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego said it is getting ready for the next round of rain by clearing streets in Southcrest.

These preparations include towing cars that aren't moved on time so they can clear debris from the streets that may block or clog storm drains.

Things look much cleaner in the Southcrest just days after much of it was underwater.

The no-parking signs were on certain streets, giving people 24-hour notice to move their cars. The cars that are not moved will be towed so the city can do their clean-up, but the city says it will cover the fees.

ABC 10News spoke with car owners whose cars were already towed. Some told us they felt the city was communicating effectively and were frustrated they had to now deal with a towed car.

In a flyer, the city explains how it works:

First, the flyer said the city would have a no-parking notice posted 24 hours in advance, with personnel going door to door to the impacted blocks.

If cars are still on the street, officers will try reaching the registered owner before towing the vehicle, including going to the owner's address or finding other contact information. Once the 24-hour notice is up, any remaining cars will be impounded.

The city says they’ll foot the bill, waiving tow, impound, and storage fees for flood-related impounds in the designated zones for up to 30 days.

To waive those fees, car owners must contact SDPD tow administration at 858-495-7830.

If they wish to collect their vehicle before contacting Tow Administration, they will need to submit a city claim to be reimbursed https://www.sandiego.gov/sites/default/files/claim_0.pdf [sandiego.gov]

Tow Administration is open from 05:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

