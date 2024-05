Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo on Sunday.

Cinco De Mayo commemorates the Mexican army’s win over France in the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

Several celebrations filled with folklorico dancers and live mariachi music are scheduled across the county.

San Diego

Bazaar del Mundo's Casa Guadalajara

4105 Taylor Street

12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Chicano Music Festival

2995 Commercial Street

12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Fiesta Cinco de Mayo in Old Town

Fiesta de Reyes in the State Park

11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Seaport Village Annual Cinco de Mayo Event

Seaport Village

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Carlsbad

Bazaar del Mundo's Casa de Bandini

1901 Calle Barcelona

11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Escondido

Cinco de Mayo Festival

Grape Day Park

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

La Mesa

Bazaar del Mundo's Casa de Pico

5500 Grossmont Center Dr.

12:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m