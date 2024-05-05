SD Chicano Festival

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The 2nd Annual Chicano Music Festival will kick off a special Cinco De Mayo party in Logan Heights Sunday with music, art and a celebration of Chicano cultura.

The community event will feature live art demonstrations at Corner De Corazón, a kids' play area for ages 2-11, mariachi bands welcoming guests to a lowrider car show and Aztec dancers.

"Through music, art, and dance, attendees can learn and appreciate different cultures, promoting social cohesion and strengthening community bonds," said Yesi Ortiz, event organizer.

The main event will include performances from artists like Norman Carter formerly of The Delfonics, Sly Slick and Wicked, Thee Midniters, SM Familia, and a DJ mixing live.

"We're excited to host an inclusive event that brings people together, celebrates our culture, and leaves a lasting impact on all who attend," said Mr. Lil One, rapper and festival creator.

Attendees can also shop at a vendor Mercado and see a Chicano Elegance fashion show. Free admission for children 12 and younger.

The Chicano Music Festival runs from noon to 8 p.m. at 2995 Commercial Street.

