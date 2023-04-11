Chula Vista's Windingwalk neighbors concerned after series of car break-ins

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — An east Chula Vista neighborhood is dealing with the damage left behind by someone targeting cars on a busy street.

Some residents in Windingwalk woke up Monday morning to find their cars on Windingwalk Street had been broken into and the vehicle windows smashed.

Residents said the area is usually pretty quiet and safe, but they've noticed an increase in break-ins lately.

Homeowner Pablo Agrio, who has lived in the area for the last three years, said, "As of late, it's just been kind of an uptick in activity that's kind of concerning."

JR Ramirez has lived in the neighborhood for 10 years. He said his first car was vandalized several years ago. He told ABC 10News that he's seen cars get egged, have slashed tires, or broken windows.

One viewer told ABC 10News that someone broke into and vandalized his mom's car on Sunday. The viewer said his daughter's car was stolen on the same street several weeks ago.

Windingwalk Street is sometimes used as extra parking for area residents. Now, the break-ins are forcing homeowners to rethink where they leave their cars at night, hoping whoever is responsible is caught before other cars are vandalized.

"We're definitely concerned; we're going to definitely change our parking habits," Agrio said.

Ramirez added, "There is patrolling going around, but I don't know, some way they get away with it."

ABC 10News reached out to the Chula Vista Police Department for more information about these break-ins, and the department said they were looking into it.