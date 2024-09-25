Chula Vista woman makes 'miracle' recovery after e-bike crash, blood clot

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Loved ones of a Chula Vista e-bike crash victim are calling her recovery from a blood clot, ’miraculous.’

Nearly two weeks ago, I told you about Farrah Camu, 28, believed to have suffered severe brain damage from a blood clot and e-bike crash.

Now we follow through with her recovery.

Frank Camu spoke with me me nearly two weeks ago, as his sister Farrah battled for her life in an ICU.

That day, Farrah’s boyfriend, Johnny Martin, also spoke to me.

“She was on the ground behind me, holding her knee,” said Martin.

He recounted her e-bike spill on a trail in Mammoth Lakes, the stitches she received in the knee, and the nightmare 12 days later, when she was rushed to a Chula Vista ER, after a blood clot from the knee traveled to her heart, causing her to code for 7 minutes from cardiac arrest.

In the days that followed, the news was not good.

“She was posturing, had a bunch of seizures,” said Camu. “The EEG said there was abnormal brain activity. All signs pointed to severe brain damage, that she wasn't going to come back."

As Farrah's loved ones kept vigil, something remarkable happened about a week ago.

"She was still intubated. I started reading her get well cards. She started laughing with her eyes,” said Camu.

It was a sign of hope.

A few days later, there was another one.

“She was looking at us, celebrating with her hands. She said, ‘Hi Francis.’ She whispered it. A huge sign of relief, I knew it was her. Nobody else calls by my full name except my family,” said Camu.

Since then, the Farrah he knew has come back.

From her whispered words to her familiar laugh, Camu is happy to hear all of it.

His sister's recovery stunned doctors at Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center, where she’s currently being treated.

“They said it's miracle. Time and age are on her side,” said Camu. “She's 100% herself”

When Camu asked his sister what she had been dreaming about, she said this.

“This is very cliche, but she said she saw Jesus and angels when she was coding for seven minutes. I’m not the biggest believer, but I know that's what got her through,” said Camu.

Strong in her faith, Farrah's road to recovery will be a long one, upwards of a year.

“Feeling grateful. She’s cracking jokes. Just inspiring,” said Camu.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help Farrah with medical and other expenses.

A concert fundraiser is being held for Farrah, a musician, on September 30 at Mission Bay Resort.