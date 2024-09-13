Chula Vista woman develops blood clot nearly 2 weeks after e-bike crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A Chula Vista woman is fighting for her life after developing a blood clot nearly two weeks after an e-bike accident.

It was at Mammoth Lakes on Aug. 20. A photo shows a smiling Farrah Camu after she and boyfriend Johnny Martin rented e-bikes during a camping trip to ride on a paved trail.

Martin says a spill on the e-bike sent Farrah to an ER in the area two hours after the photo was taken. Martin says she received 12 stitches, Motrin and a prescription for antibiotics, along with some advice, which Farrah followed.

“They said not to bend the knee because of the stitches,” said Martin.

The couple returned home to Chula Vista, and 12 days later, her condition deteriorated.

“She told me she was freezing cold and immediately began hyperventilating,” said Martin.

Farrah was rushed to the hospital with a blood clot that traveled from her knee to her heart, leading to cardiac arrest.

"We found out she coded for seven minutes and was basically without oxygen for seven minutes,” said Farrah's brother, Frank.

Tests have since determined Farrah suffered brain damage. The extent is unknown. She remains heavily sedated and in critical condition.

Her doctors explained the cause of the blood clot to the family.

“They said the lack of movement and the lack of putting weight on her leg is the cause of the blood clot,” said Martin. “Seeing her in this condition, it's a nightmare.”

It’s a nightmare, and loved ones hope it will lessen thanks to some positive signs.

About a week ago, Martin sang to Farrah in the ICU, as he has done countless times. They are both musicians.

"She welled up, started sobbing. Three minutes of that,” said Martin.

Her doctors say the emotion is a good sign. It's something her loved ones are holding onto.

“We just pray that she will keep fighting,” said Martin.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help with Farrah's medical bills and other expenses.

Loved ones say they will provide updates on Farrah’s condition on her Youtube channel.

