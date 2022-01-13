Watch
Chula Vista to declare Public Health Emergency amid trash workers strike

KGTV
Trash overflows a dumpster at an apartment building in Chula Vista.
Posted at 8:11 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 11:11:12-05

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – With the sanitation workers’ strike in its fourth week and trash piling up in some Chula Vista neighborhoods, the city manager is set to declare a Public Health Emergency.

Chula Vista City Councilmember Jill Galvez said the declaration would be ratified during the Jan. 18 City Council meeting.

The Public Health Emergency would allow Chula Vista to hire a third party to collect trash and then bill Republic Services.

“The state of trash accumulation in our city is unacceptable, but especially so at our multifamily housing developments throughout our city,” Galvez said in a statement.

Galvez also said, “I have also requested that the City Manager assess penalties and fines to Republic Services for each violation of our contract, and to take the next steps to hire outside firm(s) to pick up trash that Republic has failed to do on a weekly basis since December 17, 2021.”

