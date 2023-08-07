Chula Vista road paving project on J Street to finish this week

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - The final section of paving for a capital improvement project in Chula Vista will happen Monday through Wednesday.

Construction will be on J Street from Fourth Avenue to Broadway from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, the Chula Vista Office of Communications said.

Traffic control measures will be in place to allow travel along one lane while the other lane is being paved. Motorists were asked to be prepared for slower traffic in the area.

