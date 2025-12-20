Chula Vista restaurant's toy drive brings Christmas joy to elementary students

A Chula Vista restaurant's annual toy drive nearly didn't happen this year, but community generosity saved Christmas for hundreds of elementary school students.

For the past five years, Balboa South restaurant has organized a special holiday toy giveaway for students at Rohr Elementary School on their last day before winter break. This year, owner Mariana Cardenas wasn't sure they would reach their goal of providing gifts for every child.

The excitement was written all over students' faces as they walked around tables filled with toys, searching for the perfect gifts to take home with help from volunteers and Santa Claus himself.

While some kids picked out gifts for themselves, sixth-grader Melina had a different plan in mind.

"So I got a shopping cart. And this for my little brother because he's 2 and he likes to play with stuff, hopefully he doesn't lose it," Melina said.

Earlier this week, donation boxes at the restaurant were half empty, and Cardenas still needed more than 100 toys to ensure every child received a gift. But less than 24 hours after a news story about the drive aired, everything changed.

"I was at the restaurant. I get there earlier than everybody all the time, so as people started coming to the door, knocking at the door, and then they're like, we're here to give you, we saw you on the news. We have to give you, bring you a toy, and then I opened the door and then kept coming, kept coming, kept coming," Cardenas said.

Thanks to the community's generosity, students were able to pick two toys instead of just one this year.

Rohr Elementary School Principal Nicole Dougherty says the toy drive provides crucial support for families during a time when everyone is watching their budget.

"I think it benefits the families, the kids to know that they have the opportunity to receive a nice surprise, and something to make their holidays extra special," Dougherty said.

For Melina, this act of giving has taught her what the meaning of the holidays is truly about. She's hoping to share that Christmas spirit with her little brother through her gift selection.

"He's saying a few words, so he knows how to say wow, so I think he's gonna be pretty excited," Melina said.

