Chula Vista restaurant needs Christmas miracle to help elementary school kids

A Chula Vista restaurant that has spent five years bringing Christmas joy to hundreds of children is facing its biggest challenge yet this holiday season.

Balboa South on Third Avenue, known for its quality food, transforms into a toy collection hub every December to ensure students at Rohor Elementary School have gifts to take home on their last day before winter break.

"Every year, the kids at their last day of school, they take a mute and a wrap toy home for Christmas. Their parents don't have the possibility, ability to buy them something, so we just wanna make sure that they're taking something home," said Mariana, who helps coordinate the effort.

For the first time since the program began, organizers worry they won't reach their goal. The donation boxes that were overflowing by this time last year remain barely half full.

"Very full we actually had to empty them and then having them full again, but at this moment as you can see, we're haven't even reached the top of both boxes," Mariana said when comparing this year's donations to previous years.

The restaurant has launched creative fundraising efforts, including selling beanies and offering their specialty tater tots in exchange for toy donations.

"Well, everybody loves tater tots, but the thing is that Balboa doesn't serve anything frozen. So when it comes to tots for toys, this is the opportunity for them to get their beloved tater tots," Mariana said.

Community members have until Thursday at 10 p.m. to donate. People can bring unwrapped new toys to the restaurant or drop off cash for staff to purchase gifts.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.