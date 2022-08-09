Chula Vista racing show star crashes, dies during filming near Las Vegas

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Loved are ones mourning the death of a Chula Vista man and star of a racing reality show on Discovery Channel, after he was killed during filming this past weekend.

Footage posted on his Instagram page shows Ryan Fellows driving his orange Nissan 240Z at a race in April.

Months later, he was back in that car, on a desert road north of Las Vegas, filming an episode of the show 'Street Outlaws' for Discovery Channel.

"He was safety conscious, but 100% a thrill seeker. He loves going fast,” said Elizabeth Fellows, Fellows’ wife of nearly 20 years.

Elizabeth says this was supposed to be her husband’s second appearance on the show. Fellows, who has a background in street racing dating back decades, including RaceLegal races in San Diego, also filmed an episode several years ago.

On Sunday, Elizabeth was at her Chula Vista home when she got the call.

“Just broke down. I didn't even think it was real,” said Elizabeth.

Witnesses told Elizabeth that her husband lost control a few times during his race.

“At the finish line, from what I understand, he flipped, and eventually his car caught on fire. All his friends ran to him. I heard it was too hot … They were screaming for him, but they couldn't do anything,” said Elizabeth.

Fellows, a father of 2, died at the age of 41.

“It's heartbreaking, because he was my first love, my only love,” said Elizabeth.

Elizabeth calls her husband, a passionate, caring family man. He owned an internet marketing firm, and he loved racing.

She says she wasn't thrilled about him racing, but supported him.

“One of the last things he texted me was. ‘I love you. Thank you for letting me live my dream,’” said Elizabeth.

ABC 10News asked Elizabeth if she regretted her husband joining the show.

"I don't regret it at all. Ryan is a person who is going to do something no matter what. This was his dream to be on the show,” said Elizabeth.

Police and OSHA are investigating the crash. Elizabeth says she’s hoping thorough investigations will provide some answers.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help Fellows’ family with expenses.