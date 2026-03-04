Chula Vista, Port break gound on Harbor Park project to double its size

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - Chula Vista and Port of San Diego leaders Tuesday broke ground on improvements along the South Bay city's bayfront, including doubling the size of an existing park and adding amenities such as a playground and splash pad.

The changes are happening in Harbor Park, formerly known as Bayside Park, abutting the new Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center and also include a new park entrance and the closure of a temporary road.

"Harbor Park's transformation is a big win for Chula Vista," Mayor John McCann said. "By doubling this park's size and adding new family-friendly amenities, we're creating more access to our bayfront and more opportunities for our community to gather, play, and thrive.

"In partnership with the Port of San Diego, we're building a waterfront that reflects the bright future of our city while creating vibrant public spaces for generations to come."

KGTV

The finished Harbor Park will be twice as big as the former Bayside Park, going from 12 to 25 acres. According to the port, improvements will be completed in two phases to allow for continued beach and bay access and environmental resiliency.

"A key goal of the Chula Vista Bayfront redevelopment is to deliver more coastal access for everyone who lives, works, and plays on and around San Diego Bay," said Ann Moore, Chula Vista's appointee to the Board of Port Commissioners and chair of that body. "We have added 12 more acres of parkland to the Chula Vista Bayfront that will not only expand opportunities for recreation, but we are also strengthening our community's connection to the water.

"The addition of these 12 more acres, combined with the 39-acre Sweetwater Park that opened last spring, brings us to 51 acres of new public park space on the Chula Vista Bayfront -- spaces thoughtfully designed with direct input from the South Bay community," Moore added.

The $15 million south phase of the project is underway and includes:



A splash pad with outdoor showers

A nautical-themed playground with multi-age play equipment, various climbing structures and play slope

Accessible pathways to connect the existing park to the streets around Gaylord

Landscaping including shade trees and usable ground cover

Pedestrian lighting and park furnishings, including picnic tables, benches, and shade structures

A new entrance to the park from the roundabout at the end of H Street

The construction is funded partially by a $6.6 million grant from the California Coastal Conservancy -- up to $2.26 million for the south phase project. The remaining $4.34 million will go toward a future beach and boat launch project planned for the north end of the park.

"This park will make a tremendous difference for the city of Chula Vista, giving residents new opportunities to access and enjoy the shoreline," said Marce Gutiérrez-Graudins of the California Coastal Conservancy. "The Coastal Conservancy prioritizes projects that expand public access, create wildlife habitat, and enhance climate resilience -- Harbor Park does all of that along the San Diego Bay's urban waterfront. I am so proud to support a project that will be a landmark attraction for South Bay communities."

KGTV

According to the port, the temporary east-west extension of Sandpiper Way that was built during Gaylord construction will be permanently closed and converted into new park space. The new entrance into the park will be built at the roundabout at the west end of H Street. Until the new entrance is completed, park visitors are encouraged to enter the park via H Street, around the front of Gaylord, to G Street.

The north phase is dependent on additional funding, but if that is secured, it will include:



Parking improvements on the north end of the park

An enlarged and improved beach surrounded by terraced headlands

A pocket marsh with salt marsh plantings

A boat launch at the north end for hand-launched personal watercraft such as kayaks and paddleboards

North and south meadows with paths and picnic tables

Multi-use lawns and large public gathering areas on both ends

More pedestrian and bicycle pathways

An interactive fountain

