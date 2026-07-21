Chula Vista police to hold Friday DUI checkpoint

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - The Chula Vista Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence checkpoint Friday evening at an undisclosed location within city limits to promote public safety and remove impaired drivers from the road.

The checkpoint will run from 6 p.m. to midnight on July 24. Police determine checkpoint locations based on data highlighting areas with high incidents of crashes related to impaired driving, according to the department.

"Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk," CVPD Agent Brian Carter said in a statement. "Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety."

Authorities reminded the public that impaired driving is not limited to alcohol consumption. Certain prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs can interfere with driving abilities. Additionally, while medicinal and recreational marijuana use is legal in California, driving under the influence of marijuana remains illegal.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, along with a suspended driver's license, police said.

Funding for the checkpoint is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

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