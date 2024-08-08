Chula Vista Police: Suspect arrested in stabbing death of man in Otay Ranch apartment

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A suspect was arrested in connection with the mid-July stabbing death of a 49-year-old man in a Chula Vista apartment, police announced Thursday.

Chula Vista Police said investigators identified Jesus Salas Medina as the suspect in the July 19 killing of Rodolfo Duron Jr. at the Terra Vista Apartments (1441 Santa Lucia Rd.) in the Otay Ranch neighborhood.

Salas Medina was arrested on the afternoon of Aug. 5, according to police. Details on what led to the arrest were not immediately released.

Police said the suspect allegedly broke into Duron’s apartment at around 8 p.m. on July 19, stabbed him and then fled the scene.

Witnesses told investigators that the suspected attacker was wearing a mask, a dark hoodie and dark shorts at the time of the reported incident. Witnesses also reported seeing the man leave the scene on a motorized scooter with blue wheels.

Despite life-saving measures, Duron was pronounced dead at the scene.

A motive in the case is unknown; anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Chula Vista Police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.