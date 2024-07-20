Watch Now
Chula Vista PD investigating homicide after a man dies from stab wounds

Chula Vista Police responded to a shooting outside of a house party on Saturday night.
Chula Vista Police respond to shooting on November 4, 2023.
Chula Vista Police responded to a shooting outside of a house party on Saturday night.
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Chula Vista police are investigating a homicide in the 1400 block of Santa Lucia.

The initial call came out for an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of Santa Lucia, according to CVPD on X. The incident was later updated to a homicide investigation, with the death of a man in his 40's. Police said the man died at the scene due to stab wounds.

Investigators are working to confirm the suspect information, but the incident does not appear to be a random attack, according to officials. There is no continued threat to the public, CVPD's post on X said.

