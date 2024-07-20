Chula Vista PD investigating homicide after a man dies from stab wounds

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Chula Vista police are investigating a homicide in the 1400 block of Santa Lucia.

The initial call came out for an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of Santa Lucia, according to CVPD on X. The incident was later updated to a homicide investigation, with the death of a man in his 40's. Police said the man died at the scene due to stab wounds.

CVPD officers are investigating a call of an assault with deadly weapon in the area of Santa Alicia and E. Palomar Street. Please avoid the area during the initial part of this investigation. We will provide updates when available. — Chula Vista Police Department (@ChulaVistaPD) July 20, 2024

Investigators are working to confirm the suspect information, but the incident does not appear to be a random attack, according to officials. There is no continued threat to the public, CVPD's post on X said.

