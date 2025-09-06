Chula Vista Police help residents avoid catalytic converter thefts

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) — The Chula Vista Police Department held an "Engrave and Save" event Saturday in an effort to reduce catalytic converter theft.

About 250 vehicles were brought in by local residents to take advantage of the free service at the city's Public Works Center, according to city officials.

"As catalytic converter theft continues to affect communities nationwide, the Chula Vista Police Department is partnering with the city of Chula Vista Public Works Automotive Department to help make residents of Chula Vista less desirable targets," Police Chief Roxana Kennedy said.

With the use of two special engraving tools purchased with funds from the Chula Vista Police Foundation, catalytic converters were inscribed with their respective vehicle identification numbers.

"This simple act may deter theft and assist police in investigating stolen parts," Kennedy said. "It's one strategy in a larger effort to address catalytic converter theft in Chula Vista."

The free event was announced on social media and required a reservation to attend. Those who were unable to sign up were encouraged to follow the CVPD on social media for future opportunities. Participants must have a currently registered vehicle to take advantage of the service.