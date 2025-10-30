Chula Vista Police: 2 hurt in suspected DUI crash near Main Street and La Media Parkway

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - Two Chula Vista men were injured in a two-vehicle collision, and one man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, authorities reported Thursday.

Officers responded around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday to a crash in the area of Main Street and La Media Parkway, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Police said they discovered a white Mercury Sable traveling east on Main had struck a black Ford Bronco traveling south on La Media.

The driver of the Mercury, identified as 26-year-old Andrew Coronado, was placed under arrest and released to a hospital, where he was treated for life-threatening injuries. The 31-year-old driver of the Ford sustained minor injuries, but cooperated with the investigation, the department stated. His name was not immediately available.

The cause of the collision has not yet been determined, but the CVPD was investigating. Impaired driving was believed to be a factor, police said.

Authorities urged anyone that witnessed the collision or had additional information to contact the CVPD Traffic Bureau at 619-476-5302.

