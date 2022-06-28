Chula Vista PD K-9 Ranger dies at age 4

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – The Chula Vista Police Department remembers the life of its brave and loving K-9 hero, Ranger, who died unexpectedly at age four on Saturday.

Ranger, a Belgian Malinois, started his service with the department in November 2020. He was known as a courageous K-9 officer who kept his partners and community safe.

“He was the happiest dog I ever had, and he absolutely loved me and my family. My life and my family’s life was blessed to have had him in it. He is and will be missed,” Agent Gen Murofushi, Ranger’s handler, said.

On Saturday morning, Agent Murofushi, members of the Chula Vista and National City Police K-9 teams said farewell to Ranger as he was taken to the Chula Vista Animal Care Facility.

CVPD said an American flag was draped over him in honor of his service.

“Although we will miss him, Ranger will never be forgotten and will always be a part of our Chula Vista Police Department family,” Chief Roxana Kennedy said.

The Chula Vista Police Department thanks everyone who reached out with support and encouragement via email and social media.

