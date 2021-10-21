Chula Vista park shooting leaves teen paralyzed

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A walk to school ended in shots fired at a Chula Vista park and a teen’s life, forever changed.

Danielle Brondstetter got the heart-wrenching call two Mondays ago.

“I fell to my knees and cried out to God,” said Brondstetter.

Her son 18-year-old Adrian Gonzalez had been shot, suffering devastating injuries.

She says it happened as Adrian, a senior at Hilltop High, was walking a friend to school that afternoon.

At SDG&E park, she says her son's group encountered some young men fighting.

Police say a group had gathered at the park for a fight. They initially said Adrian was part of that group.

“A young man pulled out a gun and started shooting, and one of the bullets hit my son, entering the shoulder blade,” said Brondstetter.

Adrian was shot in the back, the bullet causing severe damage to his lungs, stomach and diaphragm. It severed his spinal cord, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

“He has a strong, positive attitude handling the pain. He’s the bravest young man I've ever met

in my life, and I'm so proud to be his mother.

She says Adrian, an avid athlete who has played on several soccer club teams, is already attacking his physical therapy.

“He says, 'It’s alright mom. This is just a setback for a major comeback,’” said Brondstetter.

As Adrian begins to heal, his family is in search of justice. His mother is making an appeal for tips.

“Please come forward. Think about if this was your child, family member or friend … That young gunman needs to be brought in and held accountable, before another mother grieves something more than what I've grieving,” said Brondstetter.

The suspected shooter is believed to be a male, 16 to 20 years old, wearing dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the family with expenses.