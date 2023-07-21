Chula Vista nursing home to close, leaving hundreds without jobs and residents without place to live

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The impending closure of a Chula Vista nursing home means nearly 200 people will soon be out of a job and many senior residents will be forced to find a new place to live.

Nearly 200 people at a Chula Vista nursing home will soon be out of a job. The Fredericka Manor Care Center is closing permanently next month. Its residents are also forced to find a new place to live.

In mid-June, Fredericka Manor Care Center residents, their families, and facility employees were notified via letters of plans to shut down permanently.

The company that operates the nursing home, Front Porch, said in the letters that the decision was due to financial losses, operating costs, and changes in what they call skilled nursing reimbursement and staffing.

Front Porch added that the closure was a difficult decision.

A Front Porch spokesperson told ABC 10News over the phone that at the time of the announcement, 79 people were living in the care facility, but 20 have since relocated. Fifty-nine people still have to find a new place to live.

Families were told in the letter that they will have help to develop transfer plans for their loved ones.

The layoffs are expected to impact 185 staff members made up of full-time, part-time, and on-call staff. They will be laid off in phases, with the earliest wave happening on Aug. 13.

Fredericka’s other services in Chula Vista, like memory care and independent living communities, will stay open.

A spokesperson said the center will stay open until all residents are relocated, with the target date for that being sometime in October.