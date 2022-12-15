Chula Vista, National City officials host joint homeless outreach event

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – It may be something as simple as a haircut, but for Francisco Ortega, it means a lot more on his journey.

"About a month ago, I was living behind a building for 18 months next to some dumpsters. And today, less than a month later, I live in a seven-bedroom house; a recovery home,” said Ortega.

Ortega credits the various outreach programs available to the unhoused to get him to where he is today. The programs and other resources are being provided to folks at the Homeless Connect Event, the first joint effort with the cities of Chula Vista and National City.

"It's essentially a one-stop shop to bring as many resources as we can to one location,” said Angelica Davis, Homeless Solutions Manager for the City of Chula Vista.

The City of Chula Vista stated in a press release that services that were provided at the event “include medical services and vaccines, showers, housing resources, substance use treatment options, social service benefits, mental health, DMV ID issuance, and pet services.”

One of the people lending a helping hand is Amir Smith. He told ABC 10News he knew a lot of people who were homeless and the struggles they go through on their journeys.

"Sometimes we just need a push, you know, to put a smile on our face, let us know it's OK out here. And as long as they have resources out here, people will come out here and get some help,” Smith said.

Aside from Wednesday's event to help the unhoused, the City of Chula Vista is happy to provide more housing options after being awarded a $1.8 million grant from the County of San Diego to do just that.

"That funding will be used to expand on the existing shelter that the city is developing," Davis said.

It'll be setting up 65 individual sleeping cabins with showers, laundry and other wrap-around services for the homeless.

Chula Vista's homeless solutions manager told ABC 10News they're looking forward to holding these kinds of event at least on a quarterly basis.

For Ortega, he hopes others take advantage of the outreach.

"But they have to want it. I want it. I want help. I need help. I asked for help. I'm getting the help I need. A closed mouth doesn’t get fed,” Oretga said.