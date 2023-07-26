Chula Vista moves forward with plan to buy and renovate motel to house homeless

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – The Chula Vista City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously in favor of purchasing a motel and transforming it into housing for the homeless.

"This allows us to go to the next level in our long-term strategy,” Chula Vista Mayor John McCann said.

A strategy to tackle homelessness riddling the community and the motel on Walnut Avenue is part of that plan.

"We've been innovative, and we are taking our responsibility to being a regional leader on homeless solutions,” McCann said.

The price tag for the 31 rooms is an estimated $13 million, with the city using possible Project Homekey and/or American Rescue Plan funding.

Some feel differently about spending more money on curbing homelessness.

"I feel they're wasting too much money helping the unsheltered. They're creating programs the unsheltered aren't using,” said Chula Vista resident John Acosta.

Others who are experiencing homelessness feel it's a step in the right direction.

"If it's going to happen, it's better than living in a tent,” said Steven Brown, who is experiencing homelessness. "They break into your tents. They do everything. They steal, they beg, they borrow; everything."

Other cities in San Diego County have taken this same approach of turning motels into homeless housing.

ABC 10News asked McCann what lessons his city learned when it comes to these kinds of projects. He said they want to provide security at the site.

"I also think we have to make sure we're looking at both sides. We want to provide solutions to get homeless off of the streets, but there needs to be an accountability factor,” McCann said.

The city’s presentation before the City Council Tuesday night estimated getting unhoused individuals inside the motel by early 2025.