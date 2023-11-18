Chula Vista mom wakes up to masked intruder at bedside

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A Chula Vista mom says she woke up to a masked man, at the foot of her bed, rubbing her feet.

Just past 2 a.m. Monday, as a prowler entered Lynea's apartment near Broadway and Moss Street, Lynea was in asleep in her bedroom, her two children, ages 14 and 9, in their bedroom.

About an hour later, Lynea woke up.

“I felt something touching me, touching my feet, and I was like, ‘I’m dreaming. I don’t see anything,’” said Lynea.

Lynea, who didn’t want to use her real name, says after dozing off, she woke up a few minutes later.

“This time I felt another touch. This time, I felt my blanket lifting up toward my feet and felt a hand under my blanket, caressing a foot. I look down and I see this man, on his knees … reaching under my blanket,” said Lynea. “He kind of looked at me like he was surprised I was looking at him, and I screamed.”

Lynea says the intruder ran out the front door. She called 911. Police arrived and searched the area, but didn't find anyone.

Lynea says her kids had slept through it. She believes the man, wearing a facial covering and gloves, forced open her locked patio door.

The time stamp on her camera system shows he was in her apartment for about an hour.

“Disgusted. The thought of, I don’t know what was he doing for an hour. My children were there. I don’t know if he went into their room,” said an emotional Lynea.

Lynea says nothing was taken from her apartment. There are only a few seconds of video from the entryway camera, because the burglar tilted the camera face down. Lynea calls his boldness, scary.

“He saw the camera and still proceeded. The fact that the light was on in my room, and he still proceeded,” said Lynea.

Lynea, who is a sexual assault survivor, says she's sharing her story in hopes of helping tracking down the intruder. She fears what he'll do for his next act.

“I have anxiety, panic attacks. This is triggering things,” said Lynea. “He felt comfortable enough to touch me the second time. That means you will do this gain. That means he’s done this before. That means you’re too comfortable with this.”

The suspect is described as 6 feet tall, 250 pounds with long hair, possibly dreadlocks, wearing a hoodie with the word ‘DOPE’ on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.