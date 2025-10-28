Chula Vista man hit by driver while crossing Fourth Avenue seriously injured

A 66-year-old Chula Vista man was seriously injured Monday night after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Fourth Avenue.

According to the Chula Vista Police Department, the crash happened around 8:52 p.m. near 100 Fourth Avenue.

Police say the man was walking across the road when he was hit by a white Scion TC traveling northbound.

They say the victim was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for significant injuries.

Police say the 58-year-old Chula Vista man who was driving the Scion remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Chula Vista Police Traffic Bureau is investigating the crash.

They say alcohol or drugs were not factors in the crash.