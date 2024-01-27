Chula Vista laundromat offering free laundry services to flood victims

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A South Bay laundromat is helping flood victims by offering free wash and dry services to anyone who needs to clean their belongings.

South Bay Coin Laundry started offering free services at 9 a.m. Friday and planned on staying open for 24 hours for those in need.

On Friday, people walked in with bags and laundry carts with clothing full of mud, grass and trash.

The laundromat's manager said he was moved to offer the free washes after seeing so many social media videos showing how the floodwaters had entered people's homes, rising several feet, leaving their belongings full of mud.

The laundromat will offer free washes and dryers again on Sunday starting at 9 a.m. and continuing for 24 hours.

South Bay Coin Laundry is at 1285 Broadway, Ste. 107, Chula Vista, California.