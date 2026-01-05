Chula Vista gets $500,000 matching grant for affordable housing projects

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The California Department of Housing and Community Development today awarded $500,000 to Chula Vista through a matching grant program intended to increase housing supply in the state.

The state's Local Housing Trust Fund program grant will be matched with a $500,000 contribution from the city, which established a local housing trust fund in 2024.

"This award is a testament to staff's ongoing commitment to securing and leveraging funding to increase the supply of affordable housing in the city of Chula Vista," said Tiffany Allen, city manager. "Combined with other available funding, the city will have another $4 million to invest into our community in the new year."

Chula Vista will use $1 million in local housing trust funds to build affordable housing, awarded through a competitive qualifying project proposal.

According to the city, projects will be selected based on location, developer experience and level of affordability, among other factors.

"HCD is committed to combating homelessness and expanding access to safe, affordable housing at all income levels," said HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez. "These awards highlight the importance of state collaboration with dedicated local partners like the prohousing city of Chula Vista to strengthen communities and ensure all Californians have a place to call home."

