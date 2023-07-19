Chula Vista Fire Dept., other local agencies helping fight Rabbit Fire in Riverside County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Several brush fires broke out in San Diego County Tuesday, but none as large as the Rabbit Fire currently burning in Riverside County.

That fire broke out on last Friday afternoon and quickly mobilized fire crews from all over Southern California, including San Diego.

The Chula Vista Fire Department says they deployed a total of 12 personnel to the fire, with one team having already returned home.

The teams were sent as part of the state's Office of Emergency Services agreement, where the state sends the equipment and local departments send their crews.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department confirmed they sent two crews made up of four firefighters. Coronado Fire posted on social media that they also deployed a team.

In San Diego on Tuesday, several spot fires broke out. One in Tierrasanta near Interstate 15 burned four acres and was controlled with the help of ground and air support.

In Valley Center, a fire burned three acres, but crews stopped the forward rate of speed for about an hour.

All of the fires, small or large, are good reminders to be prepared to go at any moment should a fire force you to evacuate your home.

The Rabbit Fire is now up to 55% percent contained as of Tuesday evening.

Local crews will be up there until they are no longer needed, but all local departments say they are fully staffed, prepared to respond.