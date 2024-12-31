Chula Vista families grateful two weeks after Harborside Park's reopening

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Harborside Park opened just two weeks ago, but it's already having a big impact on families who live near the park.

On Monday, the park's new mini-pitch was full of teens playing soccer, while others enjoyed the park's basketball courts.

Park rangers monitor the park's entrance gate and welcome you inside the now fenced-in space.

Parents say the park's new look has given them a big sense of relief about their children's safety.

"There’s actually kids having fun, enjoying, sweating playing, enjoying. I don’t see the bullying, the 40 ouncers, doesn’t smell like wee, the vaping people, it feels real friendly," said father Luis Aguilar.

The park's new look is a drastic change from what forced it to close back in August 2022. There were reports of drug use, homeless encampments, and prostitution. ABC 10News has been following through on the park's status since its closure.

Over its two-year closure, the city debated what to do with the park and hosted meetings to get feedback from the community about what they wanted to see in the space.

Now, parents say they feel safe taking their children to the park, staying with them after it gets dark, and even feel safe dropping off their teenagers for a game of soccer with friends.

The city is also offering free after-school programming for kids on weekdays.

The park is open from Monday - Thursday from 3-7 p.m. On Fridays from 2-7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. To 7 p.m.