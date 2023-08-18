Chula Vista Elementary School District offering proactive, free COVID-19 testing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As a new variant spreads,county health officials are seeing an uptick in reported COVID-19 cases.

The Chula Vista Elementary School District is taking a proactive approach to keep kids, staff and families safe.

The district has recorded nearly 450 COVID cases since the start of the school year last month.

“It’s rampant and I’m noticing more than ever that students are asymptomatic. So I’m really happy that we’re catching it early,” said Kay Burrows, a physician assistant with Campus Clinic.

Campus Clinic has partnered with the district to offer weekly flu and COVID-19 testing on 50 campuses free of charge.

“It’s great because working families don’t have to worry about taking time off work to go take their student to be tested,” said Giovanna Castro, the district's director of communications.

Burrows says as an added bonus, the consistency of the program opens the door for greater conversations with kids about health and wellness.

“They have someone they can talk to when they’re feeling sick. There’s someone right there who they’re familiar with,” said Burrows.

She says the program is especially beneficial for kids with family members at home that may be more vulnerable to COVID.

“Having a student that tests regularly gives a whole family some reassurance,” she said.

Burrows added it’s a step towards curbing COVID not just on campuses but in the overall community.

The weekly testing program is not mandatory. The district says parents are able to elect whether or not their child takes part.