Chula Vista could fill empty District 4 council seat on Thursday night

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The City of Chula Vista's empty District 4 seat could have a new councilmember sitting in it by Thursday night.

The District 4 seat was left vacant when then-Councilmember Andrea Cardenas resigned in February. She then pleaded guilty to grand theft in connection with misusing COVID relief funds.

April 11 is the city’s deadline to appoint an interim councilmember, but city leaders plan to choose someone by April 4.

There are eight candidates who have qualified to fill the seat, and city leaders will interview all eight candidates before selecting an interim councilmember.

Each candidate will have about 10 minutes during their interviews and all eight will all be asked the same four questions.

Then, the council will take turns nominating up to two candidates each. Afterwards, they will vote on their final pick.

Chula Vista City Mayor John McCann said, "It's going to be 100% transparent, and we'll take input on the good and bad from the public on any of them."

However, the special council meeting's process has some community members skeptical.

Cheryl Perez, a District 4 resident said, "Ten minutes to get to know the candidate? And then they’re going to vote on the person who's going to represent us for the next eight months? Doesn't seem like that much time."

Delia Dominguez, another District 4 resident, added, "The community deserves to select their representative. This other route their opting to go doesn't seem fair. Who's going to pick them? People who don't even live in the district?"

Thursday's selection will fill the District 4 seat as an interim councilmember until the end of this year.

This is separate from the candidates who are in the November race to be elected as a councilmember to start in 2025.