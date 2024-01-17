Chula Vista City Council discusses solutions for homeless encampments on Industrial Boulevard

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista City Council continued its efforts to combat homelessness during their city council meeting Tuesday night.

The conversation centered around efforts to clean up Industrial Ave near Harborside Park.

The discussion about what to do with the homeless in the area went on for hours, with business owners saying they were fed up and worried someone would get hurt or assaulted if change wasn’t made quickly.

Tents were back up on Industrial Boulevard Tuesday night, just days after the city cleared it on Friday.

During the meeting, city staff gave an update on their clean-up efforts in the area and brought back three recommendations for the council to consider.

The proposed solutions include an unsafe camping ordinance, a lower barrier shelter, like a safe camping or parking site, and relocating the current fencing along Industrial Boulevard.

Ultimately, the council reached a consensus on all items, asking staff to move forward and bring the items back at future meetings.

The city says some items, like a safe parking site and the encampment ban, are already being worked on.

City staff was also directed to add more staff to the homeless outreach team and park rangers and report back on an ADU item proposed by Councilwoman Chavez to address the lack of affordable housing for people.

Business owners and community members say the change needs to happen quickly, raising safety concerns during the meeting about crime in the area.

All of the proposals require funding approval and formal votes from the city council at future meetings.