Chula Vista City Council considers ordinance to protect tenants

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A Chula Vista City Council meeting lasted for hours as the council considered an ordinance that would increase tenants rights, making it harder for landlords to evict them without cause.

Over 50 speakers shared their opinions about the ordinance. If approved, the ordinance would limit the reasons why a tenant could be evicted. For no-fault evictions, like the need to remodel a unit, landlords would have to give earlier notice and provide relocation assistance to their tenants.

Landlords strongly oppose the proposed rules, saying it would make it too hard for them to operate their units, forcing them to sell their properties.

Others say the ordinance is a matter of having a place to call home or not.

Before the meeting, a number of people who've been evicted or are in the process of being evicted argued this would stop landlords from kicking them out and then turning around and renting the property at a much higher price.

Opponents of the ordinance say it's unfair to punish good landlords fro the actions of those that take advantage.

Tuesday's meeting concluded without a decision or vote; the ordinance is expected to be discussed at a future meeting.