Chula Vista City Council approves resolution condemning certain immigration enforcement activities

KGTV FILE PHOTO
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – City leaders in Chula Vista took a stand to condemn certain immigration enforcement activities in the South Bay city.

In a special session held Monday night that included public comment, Chula Vista city councilmembers unanimously approved a resolution calling on federal agencies to operate in a manner that is “lawful” and transparent.

Under the resolution, the city’s flag will be flown at half-staff until Feb. 17 in honor of the two American citizens killed during immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota.

Mayor John McCann did not attend Monday’s meeting because of an overseas assignment with the U.S. Navy Reserves.

