Chula Vista City Council appoints District 3 councilman despite calls for special election

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The city of Chula Vista has a new city councilman for District 3.

After nearly three hours of public comment on Tuesday, the council appointed Alonso Gonzalez, one of 10 candidates who were considered for the position.

Many Chula Vista voters wanted a special election to decide who would fill the seat left vacant by now-State Sen. Steve Padilla.

Prior to Gonzalez’s appointment, upset residents let the council know what they wanted, expressing support for the special election and other candidates.

Before the meeting started, dozens rallied outside City Hall, taking issue with candidate Devonna Almagro. The group accused Almagro of lying about her college education and where she lived.

Ultimately, Almagro wasn't the candidate appointed.

After public comment, Mayor John McCann motioned for a special election -- a move welcomed with loud applause by some.

McCann’s motion, however, failed after not receiving support.

Deputy Mayor Jose Preciado made his motion, recommending candidate Griselda Delgado -- but the motion did not get any support either

Councilwoman Andrea Cardenas then motioned to appoint Gonzalez, which received a quick second and then went to a vote.

The vote was tallied and passed 3-1, with McCann as the only “no” vote.

Gonzalez was sworn in and took his seat as councilman.

Since the council had until Feb. 3 to appoint someone, the selection of Gonzalez avoids a special election.

Gonzalez will serve the rest of Padilla’s term, which ends in 2024.