Chula Vista checkpoint nets one drug arrest

Chula Vista Police Department
Chula Vista Police train with school security
Posted at 12:23 PM, Mar 06, 2021
CHULA VISTA (CNS) - One person was arrested on suspicion of carrying drugs during a checkpoint, police said Saturday.

The Chula Vista Police Department Traffic Unit conducted the checkpoint between 6 p.m. and midnight Friday in the 1400 block of East H Street, according to Officer Oscar Miranda.

Of the 1,227 vehicles that traveled through the checkpoint, 572 vehicles were screened, Miranda said. Four drivers were given field sobriety tests and no drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Citations for unlicensed or suspended license were issued to eight drivers, the officer said. Two vehicles were impounded.

