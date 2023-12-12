Chula Vista business owners concerned about homeless encampments nearby

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Harborside Park closed in Chula Vista over a year ago because of a growing problem with homeless people staying at the park. Now, business owners who work nearby say they have issues with encampments that have moved closer to their businesses, raising safety concerns.

Roberto Ramirez teaches jiu-jitsu at his business, Strong Base Jiu-jitsu, on Palomar Street.

Lately, Ramirez says he has been losing customers because of what is just around the corner.

"Very dangerous situation that we’ve got, broken glass, needles with blood, feces," Ramirez said.

There are dozens of homeless encampments just feet away, along the road that leads in and out of the business park’s parking lot.

"People have left due to this reason of the encampments because they don’t want to have the kids exposed every time they get off the freeway," Ramirez said.

Noticing the problem getting worse, Ramirez and other business owners in the shopping center took their concerns to the city council last week, asking the council to do something about the encampments.

There was an item to discuss policy options to address the impact of people experiencing homelessness in the city. Still, Ramirez and the families that go to his academy say the action so far isn’t enough.

"If it was enough, it would be gone, we're not the first people who spoke there’s been people who have been there for months and months so obviously, it’s falling on deaf ears," says Stephanie Rojas, whose grandson attends Strong base jiu-Jitsu.

In a statement, the city told ABC 10News the following:

"The City understands the concerns expressed by businesses and residents surrounding homelessness in the Industrial Boulevard and Palomar Street area. Our Housing and Homeless Services Department is in touch with business owners in the area and collaborating with the County of San Diego and MTS on mitigation measures. Our City Homeless Outreach Team is also out in the area regularly working with unsheltered individuals. The City will continue to provide a variety of resources and services both directly, and through partner agencies, from assistance with emergency shelter to referrals for substance abuse treatment, rental assistance, and permanent housing options." City of Chula Vista Spokesperson

Ramirez, who has a year left on his lease, says he’ll continue working towards fixing the problem, or else be forced to find a new location. He and other business owners plan to attend Tuesday's city council meeting to bring up the problem again.