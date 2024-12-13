Chula Vista approves partnerships with future tenants of Millenia Library building

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The city of Chula Vista is one step closer to having two new tenants in the new Millenia Library building.

On Tuesday, the city signed letters of intent to enter into long-term leases with the Chula Vista Entertainment Complex and San Diego State University.

The Chula Vista Entertainment Complex is a film production company founded by Aaron David Roberts, a San Diego County native.

Roberts says the entertainment complex plan would happen in phases. In phase one, the film company would lease the top two floors of the four-story building.

The facility would include podcast rooms, video studios, event space, and state-of-the-art film and TV edit bays.

In the second phase, the production company plans to buy land, across the street from the library, from the city and build a 90,000-square-foot sound stage on it. Once that is built, Roberts hopes it will attract Hollywood and bring business and jobs to the South Bay, fueling the local economy.

"I had plenty of people reach out to me and say, oh, I live in oceanside, up north, and they’re driving to LA multiple times a week, multiple times a month to work, and we want to bring them back home," says Roberts.

On Tuesday, the city also signed a letter of intent with San Diego State to move the School of Nursing and Global Campus programs to the first floor of the library building.

According to the city multiple academic programs from SDSU's School of Nursing would operate in the space, including the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program, a transfer pathway with Southwestern College’s Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) to SDSU’s BSN program, and SDSU’s Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) Advanced Practice Program.

SDSU would occupy the library building's entire first floor, which is more than 7,000 square feet.

The library is still under construction and is expected to be completed next year.

