Chula Vista apartment fire displaces twelve

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A dozen people were displaced from their homes after a fire ripped through several apartments in Chula Vista.

Neighbors say they heard fire trucks rushing into the Country Club Villiage apartment complex early Monday morning, but watched as crews quickly contained the fire, making sure everyone made it out safe.

According to the Chula Vista Fire Department, the fire started just before 6 a.m. Although it's still early in the investigation, crews believe it started downstairs and spread to the unit above. A total of six units were damaged, but two suffered the heaviest damage.

Neighbors say it was a scary morning, but are thankful for fire crews.

No one was hurt in the fire and the cause is still being investigated.