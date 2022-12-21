Christmas tree lights blamed for Vista house fire

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A North County family is sharing a warning about Christmas trees and fire safety, two days after a fire tore through their home.

“These are some of wrapped gifts we had,” said Moggie Paz, pointing out a pile a burned items.

Days before Christmas, the presents under his Christmas tree are now barely recognizable.

On Sunday afternoon, Paz, his wife, two sons, and several other family members went to watch a movie.

“As the movie was coming to end is when we started getting phone calls,” said Paz.

Reports of fire sent them rushing back to their rented home on Elm Drive.

“It's the panic. It’s the fear. It’s the ‘What if. What’s gone? What’s salvageable?“ said Paz.

Video Paz recorded show what he saw as he walked through what remained of the 4-bedroom home. Soon after, firefighters, relayed to him the possible cause.

“They believe that the Christmas tree was the main source of the fire,” said Paz. “We had a real Christmas tree, about 7 feet tall.”

A Vista Fire spokesperson tells ABC 10news that the likely culprit, the Christmas lights—which had been left on all night and day—likely became too hot, providing the spark.

“It’s just really cruel irony. My mom and all of us try so hard to make sure kids are having a good Christmas … to have that be the reason it’s such a severe fire, that’s a punch in the stomach."

According to the National Fire Protection Association, about 160 house fires are started by Christmas trees every year, and the main cause is lighting and electricity.

As for Paz, who lost almost everything in the fire, he does have renters insurance. His family is now scrambling, right before Christmas.

“We were all just planning on spending Christmas together. Now we’re just trying to find a place to sleep,” said Paz.

Paz has a message for others.

“Make sure you’re constantly checking Christmas lights. Sounds cliche, but safety first. You go to a movie and come back to this. I don't want our tragedy to trickle to anyone else,” said Paz.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to assist the Paz family.

Fire officials suggest keeping your tree watered to prevent it from drying out. Check your Christmas lights for frayed wiring, and turn off and unplug your lights when you're asleep or out of the home.