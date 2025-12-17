Christian High School teacher arrested on suspicion of child sexual abuse

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) - A 49-year-old teacher at Christian High School suspected of sexually abusing a minor was arrested Tuesday outside the Spring Valley school affiliated with Shadow Mountain Community Church.

Kevin G. Conover was booked at the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of oral copulation with a victim under 18, aggravated sexual abuse of a child under 14, three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child, and continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies initially responded to a radio call regarding sexual assault allegations of a minor by a family member on Oct. 1, prompting an immediate investigation by Child Abuse Unit detectives, who later found probable cause to arrest Conover, sheriff's officials said.

Conover was described as a teacher at the school in Tuesday's statement from the sheriff's office announcing his arrest. However, there were no references to him on the school's website Tuesday night.

A previous blog entry on the school's website has Conover saying "I've been teaching Bible (defense of the Christian faith) for more than 12 years."

The investigation remains ongoing by the Child Abuse Unit as investigators conduct a follow-up into the allegations.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged abuse was urged to call the Child Abuse Unit at 858-285-6112. Calls after business hours should be directed to 858-868-3200. Tipsters who remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

