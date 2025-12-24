CHP's Christmas enforcement campaign starts Wednesday evening

SAN DIEGO - Drive safe, sober, and obey the speed limit during the Christmas holiday or face consequences, the California Highway Patrol warns.

The agency will initiate its annual Christmastime "holiday enforcement period" at 6 p.m. Wednesday, when all available officers will deploy to catch drunk or drug-impaired drivers, speeders and other scofflaws.

The HEP will span only about 30 hours, concluding late Thursday night.

"Every instance of speeding or reckless driving carries the potential for life-changing consequences," CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said.

"Our officers see the destruction these choices can cause, and we urge every driver to slow down, stay alert and make decisions that protect themselves and others. No destination is worth risking a life."

During last year's Christmas HEP, CHP officers statewide arrested just over 300 motorists on suspicion of driving under the influence, compared to about 900 the year before. The 2024 campaign lasted only a day and night because it fell midweek, like this year's. The 2023 campaign spanned a full three days and nights because Christmas fell on a Monday.

According to the agency, 17 people died in crashes within the CHP's jurisdiction during Christmas 2024, compared to 20 the year before.

The abridged campaign in 2024 still netted 2,251 speeding tickets -- with 132 motorists caught going over 100 mph, the CHP said. The effort to crack down on speeders led to a pilot program initiated earlier this year dubbed Forward Actions for Speeding Tickets, or FAST. The operation involves deployment of "100 low-profile specially marked patrol vehicles," the agency stated.

"Every decision behind the wheel matters, and obeying the speed limit can make the difference between arriving safely, or not at all," the CHP said.

Another HEP is slated for New Year's Eve.

