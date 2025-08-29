CHP's annual Labor Day weekend crackdown begins Friday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - California Highway Patrol officers will ramp up operations on highways and roads throughout San Diego County, and statewide, Friday to catch drunken and drug-impaired drivers -- marking the start of the agency's annual Labor Day weekend enforcement campaign.

The "maximum enforcement period" will get underway at 6 p.m. Friday and conclude at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

All available officers will deploy for targeted crackdowns.

"Every available officer will be on the road this Labor Day weekend with one mission: stop impaired drivers before they harm themselves or others," CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said.

"If you choose to drive under the influence, expect to be stopped, arrested and held accountable. No excuses, no warnings. Lives are on the line."

During the 2024 Labor Day weekend MEP, 1,140 motorists statewide were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, compared to 1,064 during the 2023 Labor Day weekend campaign.

Sixty-one people died in wrecks throughout California over Labor Day weekend last year, and 21 were directly connected to impaired driving, the agency said.

In addition to the CHP, multiple municipal law enforcement agencies in the region will be conducting targeted patrols.

