CHP urges drivers to slow down on San Diego roadways ahead of storm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – With rain in the forecast for San Diego and other parts of the state, there are some drivers trying to get in the right head space.

"Everyone has to be very careful because it's kind of scary," commuter Ana Lopez said.

"I haven't been exposed to that much rain, so I'm very concerned about how much this rain is going to be,” commuter Yesenia Ruiz added.

With a good amount of rainfall projected during Thursday's morning commute and throughout the day, CHP San Diego officials said drivers need to be mindful with mother nature possibly coming in strong to our area.

"The main thing is, take your time. Give yourself ample time if you do have to commute in the morning make sure your vehicle is in good working condition,” said CHP San Diego Officer Jesse Matias.

CHP San Diego told ABC 10News that typically Mission Valley is a problematic area for traffic and collisions, especially in wet conditions.

The agency said with a big storm, drivers will not only deal with rain but also wind.

"And that always throws debris into the mix. For instance, this last weekend, we had tumbleweeds that were a problem throughout the day surprisingly. So we had these huge almost car-sized tumbleweeds that were just causing these problems up on the 15 near Miramar,” Matias said.

CHP officials hope the recent rain over the last few weeks is helping San Diego drivers get ready for the slick roads.

"The last few weeks, it's kind of given us a preview of what's to come this weekend. So, we should be a little bit better at it by now. Hopefully, everybody has practiced a little more safety when they're out there on the roadways. And they've kind of seen some of the collisions they've come across,” Matias said.