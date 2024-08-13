CHP: Man found shot in head on I-805 off-ramp dies at hospital

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man who was found with a gunshot to his head on a San Diego freeway off-ramp last week died from his injuries, the California Highway Patrol announced Monday.

According to the CHP, a 30-year-old pedestrian was found with a gunshot wound to his head just after 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 8, on northbound Interstate 805, on the University Avenue off-ramp, in the North Park area.

The victim — described by the CHP as a San Diego resident — was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment.

RELATED: Man shot in head on I-805 off-ramp in North Park area

CHP officials confirmed in a Monday press release that the victim died at the hospital from his injuries.

The circumstances that led to the fatal shooting are under investigation; the CHP stated, “Currently no suspect information is available.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the CHP Border Division Investigative Service Unit at 858-944-6300.