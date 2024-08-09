Man shot in head on I-805 off-ramp in North Park area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Authorities are investigating a shooting on an Interstate 805 off-ramp in the North Park area that left a man with life-threatening injuries Thursday.

At around 5:30 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his forehead on the northbound I-805 off-ramp to University Avenue.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, but his condition was unknown as of Friday morning.

CHP officials told ABC 10News they did not have any information on the suspected gunman or the events that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.