CHP: Man died after hitting tree on SR-163 early Tuesday morning

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on State Route 163 in the Mission Valley area early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on SR-163's southbound lanes, near Friars Road, just after 2 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP's press release says a man was driving a grey BMW 850i, when "for reasons under investigation, the driver veered the car to the right off the road, hitting a tree and causing the vehicle to catch on fire

CHP says the driver was ejected from the car. Both he and the passenger were taken to a hospital in the area for treatment of their serious injuries. CHP says the driver was pronounced dead, but did not provide an update on the status of the passenger.

"It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash," the release states. "A toxicology report is pending through the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office."

Due to the emergency response, multiple southbound lanes were shut down for about an hour.

The crash was still under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon. The name of the driver won't be released until the next of kin are notified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

If you have any information for CHP about this crash, reach out to the San Diego area office at 858-293-6000.