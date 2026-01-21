Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CHP: Body found inside vehicle stopped along SR-163 in Miramar area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A body was discovered Wednesday morning inside a vehicle alongside a highway in San Diego's Miramar neighborhood, authorities said.

A California Highway Patrol officer noticed a person who appeared to be unconscious inside a stopped vehicle on the shoulder of southbound state Route 163 near Kearny Villa Road at about 6 a.m., according to the CHP.

Officials said the officer made contact but the person was determined deceased at the scene. A description of the deceased was not immediately available.

The cause of death was unclear, but an investigation was ongoing.

