CHP arrests driver of stolen vehicle on I-15 in Fallbrook area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol says it arrested the driver of a stolen vehicle on I-15 in the Fallbrook area, causing traffic Sunday morning.

Per CHP, officers from the Oceanside station responded to a report of a white Dodge Challenger stopped in the northbound lanes of the 15 just north of State Route 76.

When officers arrived, they realized the Dodge was reported stolen. Officers gave several commands to the unknown female driver to get out of the car, but they did not cooperate immediately.

According to the press release, the officers used "less-lethal" shotgun and pepper ball munitions to force the driver out of the car because of the risk to public safety and the lack of cooperation.

"The tactic was effective, and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident," the release states.

All northbound lanes of the 15 were closed between 10:38 a.m. and 11:33 a.m. Sunday as CHP responded, causing heavy traffic until the arrest was made.

CHP says the driver was taken to a hospital in the area for a quick medical evaluation before she was booked on the following charges:



Possession of a stolen vehicle

Obstruction of justice

Failure to comply with lawful orders

CHP says this is an active investigation; if you have information for the agency or witnessed the incident, reach out to the Oceanside office at 760-643-3400.